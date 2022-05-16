Man convicted of murder in killing of Iowa state trooper

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Iowa State Patrol trooper last year. The jury on Monday also convicted 42-year-old Michael Lang of attempted murder and assaulting a police officer for his actions on April 9, 2021, that killed patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Smith was shot as he led a tactical team into Lang’s home to arrest him following Lang’s assault of another officer during a traffic stop that day. Smith was a 27-year patrol veteran.