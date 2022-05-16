New Mexico marks record with massive wildfire

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

A monster blaze churning in northern New Mexico for more than a month has blackened enough acreage to earn a place in the state’s record books. Aside from being the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S., the fire spreading through the Sangre de Cristo mountain range is now the largest in the arid state’s recorded history. It covers more than 465 square miles of mountainous terrain. More than 260 homes have burned and more evacuations were prompted over the weekend as the blaze moved through dry — and in some cases dead — stands of pine and fir trees. Fires also are burning elsewhere in New Mexico, and in Colorado.