New press secretary hails barrier breakers who paved way

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Karine Jean-Pierre is crediting “barrier-breaking people” who came before her for making it possible for a Black, gay, immigrant woman like herself to hold one of the most high-profile jobs in American government. She held her first briefing Monday as the new White House press secretary. Jean-Pierre is the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. She had been the principal deputy press secretary. President Joe Biden tapped Jean-Pierre to be his chief spokesperson earlier this month. Jen Psaki, who had the job since the start of the administration, stepped down last Friday.