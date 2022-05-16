Pakistan arrests woman allegedly targeting Chinese workers

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence have arrested a woman who was allegedly planning attacks on Chinese working on construction projects in the southwest. The arrest was announced Monday by the counter-terrorism department in Baluchistan province. In a statement, it said the woman is a member of The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a Baluchistan-based separatist group. The group claimed responsibility for an April 26 attack by a female suicide bomber who killed three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver at the University of Karachi.