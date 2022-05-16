Passenger, cargo trains collide in Spain; 1 killed, 85 hurt

MADRID (AP) — A cargo train has smashed into a rush-hour passenger train in Catalonia, killing an engineer and injuring 85 people. Spanish authorities and the regional rail company said the accident happened around 6 p.m. some 15 kilometers (10 miles) from Barcelona, Catalonia’s capital. Regional rail company FGC the cargo train carrying potash derailed as it came into the Sant Boi station in northeastern Spain. It then smashed into the front of the passenger train, which was pulling out of the station. Catalan emergency services said crews were helping to evacuate about 100 people on board the passenger train.