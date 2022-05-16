Passenger who landed plane says “hand of God” was with him

A Florida man with no flying experience who kept his cool while landing a small plane says the “hand of God” was with him after the pilot collapsed at the controls. Darren Harrison told NBC’s “Today” show that he was headed home from a fishing trip in the Bahamas at the time. He had to reach over the pilot’s body to grab the controls and pull the single-engine Cessna out of a dive off Florida’s Atlantic Coast. He managed to radio for help and was coached by an air traffic controller to a safe landing at Palm Beach International Airport.