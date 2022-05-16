Raymond Lee, Camila Cabello join NBC’s fall lineup

By LYNN ELBER

The Associated Press

Raymond Lee and Camila Cabello are among the handful of fresh faces on NBC’s upcoming schedule. Lee stars in “Quantum Leap,” which NBC described as a “reimagining” of the network’s 1989 to 1993 sci-fi drama with Scott Bakula. Lee’s credits include the TV series “Prodigal Son” and Tom Cruise’s upcoming film sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.” In announcing its new schedule, NBC said that Cabello will join “The Voice” singing contest as a coach. The pop star’s hit singles include “Havana,” and she starred in the 2021 film musical “Cinderella.” She’ll join returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.