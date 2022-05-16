Rights groups say new Cuba penal code tougher on dissent

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s parliament has approved a new penal code that officials say modernizes the country’s laws but that human rights groups warn tightens already strict limits on dissent. The law approved Sunday tightly controls unauthorized contacts with foreign organizations and individuals and explicitly bans foreign financing. Under the new law, penalties of 10 to 30 years — in extreme cases even death — can be imposed on those who give information to international organizations, associations or even people who have not been authorized by the government. Among the most questioned clauses is the ban on any unauthorized financing from international or domestic sources that contributes to the commission of a crime.