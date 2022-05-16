Clashes break out in Tripoli as rival Libyan premier arrives

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Clashes have broken out between rival militias in the Libyan capital of Tripoli following the arrival of one of the country’s rival prime ministers there with the expectation to seat his government. Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha’s office announced his arrival on Tuesday, along with a number of ministers from his Cabinet. It didn’t provide further details. There was no immediate comment from the government of embattled Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is based in Tripoli. Bashagha was named prime minister by the country’s east-based parliament in February. But Dbeibah has refused to step down, insisting he will hand over power only to an elected government.