Teen charged in fatal shooting near Chicago ‘Bean’ sculpture

CHICAGO (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park, which is among the city’s most popular tourist attractions. Saturday evening’s shooting prompted a curfew at the park to combat violence. Officials announced Sunday that minors will not be allowed in the park after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday without an adult. Police say the 17-year-old, who was taken into custody following the shooting, is due in juvenile court Monday. In total, 26 minors and five adults were arrested during the gathering in the park on Saturday evening. The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years.