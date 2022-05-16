Top Kenyan presidential candidate picks female running mate

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday chose a former justice minister as his running mate in elections set for August, making her the first-ever female face on a major presidential ticket in the East African country. Martha Karua, an attorney and seasoned politician who would serve as Odinga’s deputy if their political group is victorious, has a reputation for speaking her mind, and could prove a popular choice among voters excited to see a woman among the country’s top-most leaders.