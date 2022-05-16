Violence erupts in Jerusalem following Palestinian funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have fired tear gas and rubber bullets in trying to disperse crowds of stone-throwing Palestinian demonstrators in east Jerusalem. Palestinian medics say over three dozen people have been injured. The violence erupted late Monday following the funeral of a young Palestinian man who died from injuries sustained during confrontations with police last month. Police say the crowds are throwing rocks, sticks and fireworks. They say a number of police have also been lightly hurt. The violence comes days after Israeli police pushed and beat mourners at the Jerusalem of a well-known Al Jazeera journalist.