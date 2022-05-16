Workers start union push at Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

Employees are seeking to unionize at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in western Massachusetts. They join a nationwide surge of labor organizing among retail and food service workers. Organizers at the store in Hadley sent an open letter to company CEO dated Saturday. They cite concerns about pay, benefits and safety, and asked for an unobstructed union election. When asked for a response to the union organizers’ letter, California-based Trader Joe’s referred to a note sent to workers at the Hadley store by a store manager promising a fair union election.