Abortion resistance braces for demands of a post-Roe future

By CLAIRE GALOFARO

AP National Writer

When desperate people can’t obtain abortions near home — when they need plane tickets, bus fare, babysitters — they reach out to groups like the Midwest Access Coalition. The demand has become staggering. And now, as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to gut Roe v. Wade, it is likely to get far worse. Already, state after state has tightened restrictions, pushing pregnant people further from home, for some hundreds of miles away. Helpless to prevent the coming crisis, the goal for the resistors is to assist abortion seekers one by one, either legally by helping them travel, or illegally if that’s what it eventually comes down to.