Heavy rains trigger floods in northeast India, killing 8

By WASBIR HUSSAIN

Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Officials in India say at least eight people have died in floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in the country’s remote northeast region. Several railway stations are not working because of floods in Assam’s Dima Hasao district where an official says nearly 200,000 people are cut from the rest of the state. The army has deployed helicopters to help with rescue efforts. Officials say four people were killed on Monday following heavy rains and mudslides in the region’s frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh. Two others died when their houses on a small hillock caved in and two road construction workers were killed due to mudslides at another location. The Indian Meteorological Department forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain for the next four days.