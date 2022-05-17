Hezbollah, allies lose their majority in Lebanon parliament

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Final results in Lebanon’s weekend parliamentary elections show that the militant Hezbollah group and its allies have lost the majority of parliament seats they had held since 2018. Their most vocal opponents and more than a dozen independents have made gains. The Interior Ministry released the final results on Tuesday. The Hezbollah-led coalition ended up winning 61 seats in the 128-member legislature. That’s a drop of 10 members since the last vote was held four years ago. Sunday’s parliamentary elections are the first since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019.