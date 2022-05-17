Vatican minister visits Ukraine as pope toes delicate line

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s foreign minister is heading to Kyiv this week as the Holy See seeks to balance its concern for Ukrainians with its efforts to keep open a channel of dialogue with Russia. Archbishop Paul Gallagher is due to arrive Wednesday and meet Friday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The visit was originally scheduled for before Easter but was postponed after Gallagher came down with COVID-19. The trip comes as the Holy See toes a delicate line in trying to keep alive newly improved ties with the Russian Orthodox Church while offering support to the “martyred” Ukrainian faithful.