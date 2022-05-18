Family Dollar closing Arkansas facility where rodents found

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family Dollar says it’s closing an Arkansas distribution facility that prompted a recall of numerous products after more than 1,000 rodents were found. The company said Wednesday it will close the West Memphis facility by the end of October. The closure will affect about 300 employees. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February announced it had found the rodent infestation following a consumer complaint. Family Dollar issued a temporary recall and closed stores in six states to pull products that had been been in the facility from their shelves.