Family suing widow of late US lawmaker for medical expenses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Family members of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota say his widow, Jennifer Carnahan, hasn’t come through on a promise to pay back medical expenses related to his cancer treatments. Two lawsuits filed Monday by Hagedorn’s mother, stepfather and sister allege they helped pay for cancer treatments he received at Envita Medical Centers in Arizona. The complaints say Carnahan made a “clear and definite promise” to use inheritance she was to receive after his death to reimburse his family members. Carnahan, who is running to replace her husband in Congress, says she’s waiting for the probate process to run its course and calls the lawsuits a political stunt.