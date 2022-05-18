Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Bridget Brink as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. President Joe Biden nominated the career diplomat to the position as officials plan to return American diplomats to Kyiv during the nation’s continuing battle against the Russian invasion. She was confirmed unanimously by the Senate without a formal roll call vote. American diplomats evacuated Ukraine when the war began three months ago. The post has been vacant since 2019, when former President Donald Trump abruptly forced out Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. She became a key figure in the House impeachment proceedings against him.