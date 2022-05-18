‘This Is Us’ to end with a ‘meditative day,’ creator reveals

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After lots of TV audience tears, NBC’s family drama “This Is Us” is ending its run. The show’s creator says he wanted to stick to his decision to end the show after six seasons. The series remains popular, but Dan Fogelman says it’s the right time creatively to wrap. “This Is Us” follows Jack and Rebecca Pearson and their extended family over four decades, jumping back and forth in time. The show’s creator says that with story lines largely resolved, the finale is a chance to “sit with this family” on a meditative day. The last episode of “This Is Us” airs May 24.