UN: Mali pullout from counterterrorism force `unfortunate’

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s top political official for Africa is calling Mali’s decision to withdraw from the Sahel regional counterterrorism force “unfortunate and regrettable.” Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, that this week’s decision by Mali’s ruling junta to leave the force “is most certainly a step back for the Sahel,” especially at a time of increasing terrorist activity and insecurity in the region. The G5 Sahel force was created in 2014 by Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Chad to counter terrorism in the Sahel. Pobee says how Mali’s withdrawal will affect the force “remains to be seen.”