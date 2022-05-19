Lebanon receives Interpol notice for auto tycoon Ghosn

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials say Beirut has received from Interpol a wanted notice for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, four weeks after French prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for him, The officials did not give further details about the Interpol-issued Red Notice, which is a non-binding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive. A Red Notice is not an arrest warrant and does not require Lebanon to arrest Ghosn. Thursday’s Red Notice is the second that Lebanon receives. The first was issued in early January 2020, few days after Ghosn fled Japan the month before for Lebanon in a gripping escape.