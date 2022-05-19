New York’s hasty redistricting rewrite draws ire of locals

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s political landscape for the next decade is being quickly retooled by a rural judge and out-of-state expert after a court ruled Democrats controlling New York’s legislature bungled the job. Now, New Yorkers are charging that the hasty redo of the redistricting is being bungled by outsiders linking and slicing communities they don’t understand. After new proposed congressional districts were unveiled Monday, New Yorkers flooded the rural court with a litany of complaints, sending more than 2,000 letters to the court in an attempt to persuade the judge and Pennsylvania-based expert to reconsider before the maps are finalized Friday.