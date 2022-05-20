At least 3 injured in “random” stabbing in town near Oslo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police say a person with a knife has wounded at least three people — one of them critically — in a random attack in a town near Oslo. They say the perpetrator has been arrested. The incident took place in Nore, in the Numedal valley near the capital, Oslo. Norwegian broadcaster TV2 said that there were several ambulances, including air ambulances, at the site, plus numerous police vehicles. Nore is close to Kongsberg, where five people were fatally stabbed and four wounded last October.