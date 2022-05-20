Buffalo families begin to eulogize victims of racist attack

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The first of several funerals for 10 Black people massacred at a Buffalo supermarket was planned for Friday, one day after victims’ families called on the nation to confront the threat of white supremacist violence. A private service was scheduled Friday morning for Heyward Patterson, who was a beloved deacon at a church not far from Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo’s Black community. The family requested that the funeral service be closed to the press. Funerals for five other Buffalo shooting victims were scheduled throughout next week.