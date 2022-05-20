Deliberations start in Russian soldier’s war crimes trial

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The lawyer for a Russian soldier who is the first to go on trial for an alleged war crime in Ukraine has asked a Kyiv court to acquit his client. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin has pleaded guilty and admitted killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilan during the first days of the war. But defense attorney Victor Ovsyanikov argued Friday that his 21-year-old client had been unprepared for a “violent military confrontation” when Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Shishimarin testified Thursday that he shot the 62-year-old man from a car on orders from two officers. Prosecutors contended the directions didn’t come from Shishimarin’s direct commander and so did not constitute an order. A verdict is expected Monday.