EXPLAINER: How do Australian parties differ on key issues?

By ROD McGUIRK

Associtaed Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s center-left opposition Labor Party has outspent the ruling conservative Liberal Party-led coalition in election promises during the six-week campaign. Ahead of Saturday’s vote, Labor says more spending is needed to increase economic productivity and to counter China’s influence in the South Pacific. The opposition party has condemned a recent security pact between China and the Solomons as Australia’s worst foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War II. It promised to establish a Pacific defense school to train neighboring armies in response to China’s potential military presence on Australia’s doorstep. The Liberals argue Labor’s policies prove the party can’t manage money.