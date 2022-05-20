France’s Macron appoints new government for 2nd term

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new Cabinet. It includes a new foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, and a Black scholar and expert on U.S. minority rights, Pap Ndiaye, as France’s new education minister. The new Cabinet announced Friday will work under Elisabeth Borne, France’s first female prime minister in 30 years. The Cabinet’s top priority will be trying to secure the parliamentary majority that Macron will need to implement his policy proposals. France’s parliamentary election is in June and both the far-left and the far-right are trying to reduce Macron’s centrist majority.