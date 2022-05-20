Jihadis’ attack in eastern Burkina Faso kills 11 soldiers

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says jihadis have targeted a military base in the country’s east, killing at least 11 soldiers and injuring nearly two dozen. The army says injured soldiers have been taken to hospital and aerial support killed 15 attackers trying to flee after Thursday’s attack in Madjoari in Kompienga province. For six years the West African country has been ravaged by violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people. Mutinous soldiers ousted the democratically elected president in January promising to stem the violence, but since then attacks have increased.