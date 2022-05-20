Jury finds man not guilty of murder in teacher’s death

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — A jury has found a man accused of killing a popular high school teacher who vanished from her rural Georgia hometown in 2005 not guilty of murder. Ryan Duke had told investigators he killed Tara Grinstead and helped burn her body. But when he took the witness stand during his trial, he insisted he was innocent and that it was his friend who had killed her. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the jury acquitted Duke of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and burglary but found him guilty of concealing a death.