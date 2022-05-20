Longtime New Yorker writer, editor Roger Angell dies

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime New Yorker writer and editor Roger Angell has died. He was 101. The New Yorker announced his death. Other details were not immediately available. Angell, the son of founding New Yorker editor Katharine White and stepson of E.B. White, contributed hundreds of essays and stories to the magazine over a 70-year career. He also edited such authors as John Updike and Garrison Keillor. Angell also was a past winner of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award, formerly the J. G. Taylor Spink Award, for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.