Montana not following transgender birth certificate ruling

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — It’s been a month since a Montana judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a law that required transgender people to undergo surgery before they could change their gender on their birth certificate. The ACLU of Montana says the state still hasn’t complied with the order. A health department spokesperson says the agency is still working with the Department of Justice to review the April 21 ruling and its implications. The ACLU argues the state’s noncompliance is inexcusable and shows a lack of respect for the judiciary. The ACLU says it the state continues to violate the injunction, it will ask the court to step in.