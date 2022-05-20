New this week: Dinosaurs, Def Leppard and ‘The Responder’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Def Leppard, a five-part Apple+ series on dinosaurs and a documentary about the late composer Stephen Sondheim and his musical “Company.” Martin Freeman stars as a deeply troubled English police officer in “The Responder,” debuting Tuesday, on the Britbox streaming service. “Navalny,,” the riveting documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been making the rounds in theaters and on CNN, but starting Thursday it’ll be available on HBO Max as well. And the weekend’s big movie is also a place for new music: The soundtrack from “Top Gun: Maverick” features singles by Lady Gaga and OneRepublic.