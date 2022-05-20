Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person. Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, confirms in an Instagram post that her elder daughter was one of two people who got out alive. The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fire erupted late Thursday afternoon in a two-story commercial building, and it took 78 firefighters more than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames. Department spokesperson Erik Scott says two people reported symptoms related to smoke exposure and a third person was found dead inside. Sharon Osbourne says it’s heartbreaking that someone lost their life.