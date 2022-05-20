Polling stations open in Australian elections

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Polling stations have opened across eastern Australia as voters decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government will defy odds and rule for a fourth three-year term. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor Party is a favorite to win its first election on Saturday since 2007. But Morrison defied the opinion polls in 2019 by leading his coalition to a narrow victory. The closely-watched Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper on Saturday put Labor ahead with 53% of voter support. The split of votes between the government and Labor in 2019 was 51.5% to 48.5% — the mirror opposite of the result that Australia’s five most prominent polls including Newspoll predicted.