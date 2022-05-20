‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae debuts as director in Cannes

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) — Few actors know more about capturing the attention of the global audience than Korean star Lee Jung-jae of Netflix’s “Squid Game.” Lee is now at the Cannes Film Festival to further extend his worldwide renown. Lee is in Cannes to premiere his directorial debut, “Hunt,” a spy thriller set in 1980s Korea. Lee recently signed with powerhouse agency CAA. In an interview, Lee says that he’d like to act in Hollywood, if the part is right. “Hunt” is being shopped for international distribution at Cannes.