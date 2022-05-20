Teacher defends LGBTQ lesson plan that was spiked by state

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A teacher whose LGBTQ lesson plan for kindergartners was removed from a state website says the governor and education department succumbed to outside pressure. The lesson plan was at the heart of a Republican attack ad accusing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills of creating “radical school lessons” aimed at kindergartners. It was removed the same day the ad aired on Wednesday. The teacher, Kailina Mills, wrote in a social media post Friday that the governor and department “caved to pressure instead of standing up for some of the most vulnerable people, families and students in Maine.”