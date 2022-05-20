The AP Interview: New Pakistani FM seeks better ties with US

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan’s new foreign minister says his country has resumed engagement with the United States after year of strained relations under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke in an interview with The Associated Press in New York, where he was attending meetings this week on the global food crisis at U.N. headquarters. He has also held talks with top diplomats, including a one-hour discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken. Bhutto Zardari, the 33-year-old son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, called the talks with Blinken “very encouraging and very positive and productive.”