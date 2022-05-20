Victims recount horrors in Times Square car-ramming trial

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — People testifying in the trial of a man who drove a car that killed one and injured over 20 others in New York’s Times Square say the day still haunts them. The memories of screaming people, car tires screeching and an engine revving are recollections that are central to victims’ testimony at the ongoing trial of Richard Rojas. The 31-year-old Rojas has pleaded not guilty to murder, assault and other charges in the mayhem of 2017. His lawyers say he had a mental breakdown that day and didn’t understand what he was doing. Prosecutors are largely relying on the harrowing testimony of victims to make a case against Rojas.