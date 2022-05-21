Skip to Content
1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say one person was killed and eight people were wounded following a shooting at a large party in Southern California. San Bernardino police said Saturday that officers dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party that was at a business in a strip mall in the city, east of Los Angeles. Eight others were wounded and taken to area hospitals. Police say the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.Police say no arrests have been made.

