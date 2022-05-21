3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won’t be commissioned

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers but will graduate with bachelor’s degrees, the academy said Saturday. Academy spokesman Dean Miller said that a fourth cadet who had refused the vaccine until about a week ago, decided to be vaccinated and will graduate and become an Air Force officer. Miller said in a statement that the three won’t be commissioned into the United States Air Force as long as they remain unvaccinated. He says a decision on whether the unvaccinated students will be required to reimburse the United States for education costs in lieu of service will be made by the secretary of the Air Force.