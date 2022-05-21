Albanese elected Australia’s leader in complex poll result

By TREVOR MARSHALLSEA

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — Australians awoke on Sunday to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the center-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation’s top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the changed fabric of the country today. But it remained unclear whether Albanese’s party could form a majority government or have to rely on the support of an increased number of independents and minor party candidates who won seats in Saturday’s election, in results analysts described as extremely complicated, and which also mirrored the face of modern Australia.