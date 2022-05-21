Australia PM Morrison defends record despite election loss

TREVOR MARSHALLSEA

Associated Press

SYDNEY (AP) — Scott Morrison says his conservative government had left Australia in a robust condition even as voters punished him for his handling of issues including climate change and the pandemic that helped return the center-left opposition to power. Morrison says he’ll step down as head of the Liberal party after conceding defeat to the Labor party and its leader Anthony Albanese. A former tourism marketer before switching to politics, Morrison was labeled the “accidental prime minister” in 2018, and sprung a major surprise by winning a 2019 election. He has since been deeply criticized for dragging the chain on climate change and for not establishing a promised integrity and corruption watchdog. He was also scorned for his handling of sexual harassment scandals.