Bangkok governor election a test of political winds

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Residents of Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, are voting Sunday to elect a new governor in a contest whose results will be seen as a barometer of the public mood ahead of an approaching general election. Neither the main Parliamentary opposition party, Pheu Thai, nor the ruling, pro-military Palang Pracharath party have candidates on the ballot. But Chadchart Sittipunt is seen as a proxy for Pheu Thai, while Asawin Kwanmuang, a former senior police officer, is regarded as a stand-in for Palang Pracharath. The results will be regarded as a measure of the stability of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government, which may face a no-confidence motion soon as well as polls next year.