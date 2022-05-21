Fugitive North Macedonian ex-premier gets 9-year sentence

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s fugitive former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski has been handed a 9-year prison sentence for illegally ordering the 2011 demolition a multimillion-dollar complex owned by a former political ally turned opponent. Three other government officials were also sentenced late Friday to multiple years in jail and hefty fines. This is Gruevski’s fourth conviction since he left office in 2016 after nearly ten years in power. He also has two more cases pending against him. Gruevski fled North Macedonia for Hungary in 2018 before his first sentence could be carried out.