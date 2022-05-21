Late Colorado spring snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000

DENVER (AP) — A late Colorado spring snowstorm that dumped several inches in the Denver metro area knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers. The KUSA television station reported Saturday that that the wet snow weighed down tree branches and sent them toppling onto power lines. Xcel Energy Colorado says that by Saturday night, power had been restored to many customers but that about 50,000 still did not have it back. Much more snow fell in mountainous areas. KUSA reports that the small community of Cripple Creek near the base of Pike’s Peak got 20 inches.