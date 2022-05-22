5 shot to death at public housing complex in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say at least five people have been shot to death at a public housing complex. Police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press that the deaths occurred Sunday night in the community of Caimito in the capital of San Juan. He says the group was shot outside the Villa Esperanza housing complex. Valencia says that police have not yet identified the victims and that it isn’t immediately clear why they were targeted. No one has been arrested. Last month, police reported that two men were found fatally shot inside an overturned car at the same public housing complex.