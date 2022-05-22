Bangkok governor’s election handily won by opposition figure

BANGKOK (AP) — Residents of the Thai capital Bangkok have elected an independent politician seen as representing opponents of the country’s military-backed government. Chadchart Sittipunt had been widely predicted by opinion polls to top the field, but significantly outpaced expectations by taking almost 52% of the votes cast in Sunday’s election. It was the first opportunity in nine years to vote for their city’s governor. Chadchart was seen by both supporters and opponents as a proxy for the opposition Pheu Thai party. Former Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang, an independent candidate who was seen as a stand-in for the ruling Palang Pracharath party, ran a weak fifth in the race, with about 8% of the votes cast.