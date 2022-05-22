Croatia police open fire during soccer fan clash; 2 injured

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say officers have opened fire with live ammunition during clashes on a highway with hundreds of soccer fans returning from a match in the capital. Two fans and about a dozen police officers were injured. Police said in a statement that the violence late Saturday happened when a convoy of buses transporting Hajduk Split fans under police escort stopped and the fans turned against officers. The Hajduk fans blocked the highway, ignored police orders to disperse and turned against police. Police then used live ammunition and other means to repel the attack. Two fans were thought to have been struck by bullets. But none of the injured were in life-threatening condition.